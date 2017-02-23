Community meets about recent assault in Allentown

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Following an assault on two men in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood over the weekend, community members came together Thursday night to discuss ways to cut down on violence.

The victims believe the attack was motivated by their sexual orientation.

The group "Queers for Racial Justice" told us they don't believe more policing is the answer. But rather, solutions that come from within the community.

"We do have contact with the Allentown Association. We're hoping to sit with down with them and talk more about this and other solutions that we can implement together. To not say it's an either or, there's a myriad of solutions that can come forth. But they should be community based solutions, and ones that the community is on board with," said group co-founder Harper Bishop.

Organizers hope to take ideas from the meeting to elected leaders and police.

