(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Cheektowaga woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Shanna Mason.

Nadiyah Whitaker, 32, shot Mason on Gold Street New Year's Day.

Police say the two women were involved in a love triangle.

Whitaker faces a maximum of 25-years in prison when she is sentenced in December.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV