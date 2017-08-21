Cheektowaga Police investigating homicide

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Police are on the scene of an apparent homicide according to a spokesperson.
Police were called to a home on Sierra Drive Monday morning.
The body of a female in her 30's was found. Police say she died of a gunshot wound and that there is no suspect at this time.
No other details are being released at this time. 2 On Your Side will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
