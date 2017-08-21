WGRZ
Cheektowaga Police investigating homicide

WGRZ 9:44 AM. EDT August 21, 2017

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- Cheektowaga Police are on the scene of an apparent homicide according to a spokesperson. 

Police were called to a home on Sierra Drive Monday morning. 

The body of a female in her 30's was found.  Police say she died of a gunshot wound and that there is no suspect at this time. 

No other details are being released at this time.   2 On Your Side will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

 

