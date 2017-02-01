Cheektowaga man sentenced in teen's death

Cody Jeffords (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Cheektowaga man will spend 24 years in prison for beating a teenager to death.

Cody Jeffords, 21, received the sentence Wednesday from Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio, after pleading guilty to manslaughter last year in the death of 19-year-old Justin Vanderwalker.

Justin Vanderwalker (Photo: WGRZ)

Jeffords attacked Vanderwalker when he found the victim at his ex-girlfriend's apartment last May.

Jeffords apologized to Vanderwalker's family before he was sentenced. "I'm extremely sorry, and I can only hope that God heals their pain and that I can be forgiven, and that one day I can forgive myself, " said Jeffords in court.

Jeffords was initially charged with murder, but was allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter with the agreement of Vanderwalker's family.

(© 2017 WGRZ)