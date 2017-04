Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- A Cheektowaga man is accused of killing his father Monday evening.

Police say the incident happened on Whitney Place just before midnight.

The victim's son, SirWilliam Hardy, 31, is accused of shooting his father, William Hardy, 54.

SirWilliam Hardy was arraigned in court and is being held without bail.

