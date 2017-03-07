Chautauqua Co. inmate escapes custody

Jacob M. Raynor (Photo: Provided by Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office)

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. -- Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is searching for a handcuffed inmate who escaped from court today.

Sheriff Joseph Gerace says the suspect was in Town of Charlotte Court for his arraignment on drug charges. Jacob M. Raynor, 34 is described as a white male, 6'0" and 170 lbs. He was wearing a black shirt and black hat. Officials say he is unarmed and not considered dangerous.

Police shared a photo of how he looked when he arrived at court.

Surveillance photo of Jacob Raynor arriving for court (Photo: Provided by CCSO)

Sinclairville Elementary & Cassadaga High School is currently in LOCKOUT mode according to the sheriff.

