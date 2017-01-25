WGRZ
Cattaraugus County man facing rape charge

WGRZ 12:38 PM. EST January 25, 2017

FARMERSVILLE, NY - A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with rape and disseminating indecent materials to minors. 

State Police investigators were called to a home in the Town of Farmersville Monday for a report of  possible sex offense.  They say Loren G. Warner, 27, of Little Valley, allegedly had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.

Warner, who also goes by his middle name Glen, was arraigned and is currently being held in the Cattaraugus County Jail on $30,000 bail. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are looking into the possibility that there may be other victims in New York or other states. 

If you have any additional information, or are a victim, you're asked call NYSP at:  716-353-4029.

