Canadian man charged with child porn

NIAGARA FALLS, NY- A Canadian man is facing charges after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers discovered alleged child pornography on the man's cell phone.

The 20-year-old male was attempting to enter the United States at the Rainbow Bridge Tuesday. According to officers, the subject was evasive during the primary inspection.

Officers say they became concerned about the intentions of the subject while in the U.S. and searched the subject's cell phone. Officers allege there appeared to be pictures of child porn on the subject's phone.

“We continue to work closely with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the community. These partnerships are essential in combating illegal activity such as the exploitation of children,” said Acting Port Director Cary Frieling. “Our officers are committed to securing the border and are dedicated to identifying criminal activity especially when it involves the victimization of children.”

The subject was turned over to the New York State Police and charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

