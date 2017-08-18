California man pleads guilty to drug charges

(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: IPGGutenbergUKLtd)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Federal authorities say a California man has admitted to being part of a drug-trafficking ring that sold millions of dollars' worth of cocaine in Buffalo and other U.S. cities.



The U.S. Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Manuel Lua Guizar pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Buffalo to drug conspiracy and money laundering charges.



Prosecutors say Guizar was part of a Los Angeles area-based nationwide cocaine-trafficking ring with ties to a Mexican drug cartel. Official say he made more than 40 deposits of just under $10,000 at Buffalo area banks.



He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10 million fine when he's sentenced in December.



A local man, 37-year-old Bryant Hudson of Tonawanda, was convicted of structuring the transactions and was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

