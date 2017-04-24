Buffalo woman sentenced in DWI crash

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, NY- A Buffalo woman learned her fate Monday for a drunk driving accident that seriously injured her passenger.

Joslyn Miller, 23, was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation. She also loses her license for one year.

Miller plead guilty earlier this year to vehicular assault. Investigators say Miller had a blood alcohol content of 0.22% when she was speeding down Main Street in Buffalo, lost control and hit a parked car.

Her passenger, Shaun Monae Williams, 21, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV