Buffalo Police SWAT responds to Michigan Ave.

WGRZ 4:16 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police SWAT team is responding to a call of a man barricaded with a shotgun in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue.

Traffic could be affected in the area. 

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more updates as they become available. 

