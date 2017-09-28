Buffalo Police SWAT responds to Michigan Ave.

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Police SWAT team is responding to a call of a man barricaded with a shotgun in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue.
Traffic could be affected in the area.
2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more updates as they become available.
BREAKING: BPD SWAT responding to a call of a man barricaded with a shotgun in the 1200 block of Michigan Avenue. Traffic could be affected— Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 28, 2017
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs