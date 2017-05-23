Buffalo Police search for rape suspect

Buffalo Police are turning to the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection to a rape. (Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are turning to the public to help identify a suspect wanted in connection to a rape.

Police released the video on their Facebook page of a potential suspect wanted in a rape that occurred on Memorial and Curtiss.

Police say the suspect is an African American male in his late teens, early 20s with light skin. He may have a birthmark or tattoo next to his eye. They believe he frequents, or lives, in the area of Broadway and Person.

If you have any information on his identity, you're asked to call Buffalo Police: 716-847-2255.

