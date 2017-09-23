Buffalo Police search for man accused of robbing Elmwood bank

BUFFALO, NY — City police are asking the public's help in locating a man in connection with a bank robbery Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the Bank of America located in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to detectives, a white male entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and then fled on foot after making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Below is the picture of the man police are trying to identify.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

