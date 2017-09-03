Buffalo Police responding to shooting on Crowley Avenue

Police lights.

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Crowley Avenue in the city.

BREAKING: BPD responding to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Crowley Avenue. Traffic could be affected in the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 4, 2017

In a tweet, police say that traffic could be affected.

Two on Your Side will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV