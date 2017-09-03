WGRZ
Close

Buffalo Police responding to shooting on Crowley Avenue

BPD on scene of shooting on Crowley Ave.

WGRZ 11:06 PM. EDT September 03, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are responding to a report of a shooting on Crowley Avenue in the city.

In a tweet, police say that traffic could be affected. 

Two on Your Side will have more information as soon as it becomes available. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories