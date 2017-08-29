Buffalo Police officer charged

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo Police officer is facing charges in connection with a March 18 incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Officer Joseph Hassett is charged with two counts of assault, official misconduct and offering a false instrument for filing.

Investigators say Hassett caused injury to an individual in his custody at the Buffalo Police Department.

The victim was treated at ECMC. Hassett will be arraigned September 5.

