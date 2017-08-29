WGRZ
Close

Buffalo Police officer charged

WGRZ 11:42 AM. EDT August 29, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  A Buffalo Police officer is facing charges in connection with a March 18 incident.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Officer Joseph Hassett is charged with two counts of assault, official misconduct and offering a false instrument for filing. 

Investigators say Hassett caused injury to an individual in his custody at the Buffalo Police Department. 

The victim was treated at ECMC.   Hassett will be arraigned September 5.  

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories