Buffalo Police make tire theft arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police have charged a 19-year-old man with stealing tires in at least five incidents.

The thefts happened in the past three months in the Allentown area, police say. Tires were stolen off of vehicles on Fargo Avenue, Richmond Ave, Ashland Ave and there were two incidents on Maryland Street between late October and early January.

Hector Santiago has been charged with multiple counts of Grand Larceny.

Police say surveillance video played an important role in leading detectives to the arrest.

