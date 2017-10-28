Buffalo Police make arrest in strangulation death

File photo

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a strangulation death that was discovered Monday morning in the 100 block of West Avenue.

Buffalo Police Homicide Detectives arrested Peter Isaacs and charged him with second-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Preston German of Buffalo.

German was found deceased inside of a vacant structure just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Isaacs was arraigned Saturday morning in Buffalo City Court.



