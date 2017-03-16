Buffalo Police make arrest in August homicide

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last year.
Three people were shot on Sherman Street last August. Laron Watkins, 21, was killed.
His father Larry released balloons on Laron's 22nd birthday in October with notes asking people to come forward with information about his death.
Police have not identified the suspect.
