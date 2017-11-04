Buffalo Police make arrest in 2015 homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection with a 2015 fatal shooting on the city's East Side, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Homicide Detectives have arrested Cornelius Jones, 27 of Buffalo, and charged him for the fatal shooting of Daquawn Griggs of Buffalo.

The incident occurred on July 5, 2015 in the 100 block of Montana Avenue.

Jones has been charged with second-degree murder & criminal possession of a weapon.

