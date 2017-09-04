Buffalo Police investigate Thatcher St. shooting

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.
Police were called to Thatcher Street just before 1pm.
Investigator says a 33-year-old male was shot by gunfire. He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives are also looking into whether or not a second victim was struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847 -2255.
