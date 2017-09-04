WGRZ
Buffalo Police investigate Thatcher St. shooting

WGRZ 3:45 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon. 

Police were called to Thatcher Street just before 1pm.

Investigator says a 33-year-old male was shot by gunfire.  He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. 

Detectives are also looking into whether or not a second victim was struck by gunfire. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at  (716) 847 -2255.

