Buffalo Police investigate Thatcher St. shooting

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a report of a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police were called to Thatcher Street just before 1pm.

Investigator says a 33-year-old male was shot by gunfire. He was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are also looking into whether or not a second victim was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847 -2255.

