Buffalo Police investigate reports of sexual assaults

Buffalo, N.Y. -- Buffalo police are investigating two reports of sexual assaults that happened between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Police say the first assault took place Tuesday night around 8 p.m. near the 300 block of Curtiss Street. Detectives say a teenage girl was walking home when a man sexually assaulted her.

Then at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman in her mid 30's was sexually assaulted in the 900 block of Broadway.

Police believe both incidents are connected. The suspect is being described as a black male in his mid 20's. Police also say it appears the man was armed with a knife.

Police are also investigating another sexual assault in the 100 block of Kilhoffer Avenue that occured earlier this month.

Buffalo Police are asking residents to use caution and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at their confidential tipline (716) 847-2255.

(© 2017 WGRZ)