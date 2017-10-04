Photo of the suspect accused of robbing a bank on Hertel Avenue. (Photo: Buffalo Police)

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the M&T Bank in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue on Wednesday.

It happened at about 11:45 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old white man, with a light blue hooded sweatshirt, baggy pants, sunglasses and sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police's the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

