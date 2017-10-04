BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the M&T Bank in the 1500 block of Hertel Avenue on Wednesday.
It happened at about 11:45 a.m.
Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old white man, with a light blue hooded sweatshirt, baggy pants, sunglasses and sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Police's the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs