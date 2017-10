Police were called to the 100 block of Wecker Street just before midnight. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police are investigating a late night shooting.

Police were called to the 100 block of Wecker Street just before midnight Tuesday. A 27-year-old male was shot. He was taken to ECMC and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

