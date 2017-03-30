WGRZ
Buffalo Police cruiser stolen & crashed

Suspect Crashes Stolen Buffalo Police Vehicle

WGRZ 7:52 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  For the second straight day, Buffalo police were involved in a chase through the city. This time, trying to catch someone who made off with one of their own cruisers.

Police say a suspect stole the car from B-district headquarters.

Using GPS, an officer was able to quickly find the suspect and the vehicle, which crashed into a fire hydrant not long after it was stolen.

No one was hurt and the driver is now facing charges.

 

