BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to setting fire to a large apartment building on the city's west side was sentenced Tuesday.

Jonathan Jimenez, 29, was sentenced to the maximum - 15 years in prison for his crime.

Jimenez admitted he broke into an apartment on Lafayette Avenue and set the fire on March 11the fire left nearly 90 people homeless.

