Buffalo man pleads guilty to cocaine possession

BUFFALO, NY — A 32-year-old Buffalo man accused of transporting cocaine pleaded guilty to possession charges Thursday, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Michael Queener of 170 Blaine Ave., plead guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Erie County Sheriff’s Office narcotics personnel stopped Queener last December as he traveled on the Kensington Expressway in the Town of Cheektowaga. According to the DA's office, Queener was transporting more than four ounces of powder cocaine in his vehicle, an estimated $5,000 in street value

Queener will be sentenced to six years in prison.

