Buffalo man indicted on sex trafficking

WGRZ 3:53 PM. EDT April 03, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has been charged with running a sex trafficking operation out of the Boulevard Inn Motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, according to a release from the Erie County District Attorney's office. 

Derek Harris, 22, allegedly ran the operation involving several victims, some as young as 14, using a website. 

Harris faces the charges of sex trafficking, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree promoting prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty and his bail is set at $150,000. He faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted. 

 

 

 

