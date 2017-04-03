Buffalo man indicted on sex trafficking

AMHERST, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has been charged with running a sex trafficking operation out of the Boulevard Inn Motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst, according to a release from the Erie County District Attorney's office.
Derek Harris, 22, allegedly ran the operation involving several victims, some as young as 14, using a website.
Harris faces the charges of sex trafficking, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree promoting prostitution and second-degree promoting prostitution.
He has pleaded not guilty and his bail is set at $150,000. He faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.
