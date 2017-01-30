Buffalo man indicted for murder

(Photo: KVUE)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man was indicted on a murder charge Monday after he allegedly shot and killed a 26-year-old in Buffalo over the summer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

A State Supreme Court Justice arraigned Daren Alexis, 33, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

August 5 2016 at about 1:20 p.m., Daren Alexis, 33, allegedly shot 26-year-old Jadero Kelley of Buffalo in the area of 128 French Street. Kelley died from the shooting.

Alexis pleaded not guilty and was sent to jail without bail. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all the charges.

(© 2017 WGRZ)