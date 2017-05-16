Buffalo man guilty of Fentanyl/Cocaine possession

WGRZ
BUFFALO, NY--  A Buffalo man plead guilty Tuesday to possessing drugs and violating his probation.

Phillip Jackson, 24, was charged in February with criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found 87 glassine envelopes of Fentanyl and cocaine in his apartment on Ashley Street.  Jackson had been on probation for only four days for a previous conviction when he was arrested again. 

Jackson faces up to 12 years in prison when he is sentenced June 23. 

 

