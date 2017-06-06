Buffalo Man Charged with Murder in Stabbing Death

Buffalo, NY- A Buffalo man is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that 46 year old Hillard Smith was arraigned on several charges including first and second degree murder, possession of a weapon and burglary.

Authorities say Smith broke into his former girlfriend's home on North Division Street on April 12, 2017 and stabbed 42 year old Justin Johnson of Buffalo. Johnson died from his injuries at ECMC five days later.

Smith has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held in jail without bail. He faces a life sentence without parole if convicted of all the charges.

