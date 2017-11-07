Buffalo man charged in UB incident

(Provided by UB)

BUFFALO, NY-- University at Buffalo Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a lewd incident in an Alumni Arena sauna.

Officers arrested Scott Sciuto, a Buffalo man with no connection to UB.

The arrest comes after an incident last month when police say a man committed a lewd act in front of a 14-year-old boy in a sauna.

The alleged incident happened in the men's sauna at alumni arena here at UB North.

Sciuto is charged with unlawful imprisonment, public lewdness, and an act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17.

Police tracked him down because people said they recognized him in these security camera images. Sciuto is expected to appear in Amherst Town Court and is now banned from campus.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV