Buffalo man charged in fatal stabbing

BUFFALO, NY- A Buffalo man has been charged with murder in connection to a stabbing last September.

Raquise Bryant, 28, was arraigned on a second degree murder charge in State Supreme Court Monday.

He is accused of stabbing Raheem Malone, 29, of Buffalo to death September 24 on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Bryant pleaded not guilty and is currently in the in jail. If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

