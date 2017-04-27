Buffalo man avoids jail time following serious accident

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photo)

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man avoided jail time for a crash that badly hurt two of his passengers.

Brian Lee, 21, was sentenced to five years probation from State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to vehicular assault in February, police say he was drunk when he flipped his car over on the railroad tracks at Broadway and Ogden last June. Two passengers in his vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash.

