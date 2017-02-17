Buffalo man arrested for child porn

BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo man was arrested and charged with distributing and possessing child porn.

The U.S Attorney's Western New York District office says Michael Secchiaroli, 31, had images of child pornography on two laptops in his home.

In December 2015, investigators say an undercover agent discovered 14 images of child pornography online and traced the files to an internet address allegedly connected to Secchiaroli. Officers got a warrant to search Secchiaroli's home and discovered the laptops.

If convicted, Secchiaroli could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

