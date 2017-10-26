Evans Police provided this photo of the Trailblazer suspected to be involved in the robbery. (Photo: Deluca, David)

LAKE SHORE, NY — One man has been arrested and Evans Police are looking for other suspects connected to a robbery at the Lake Shore Federal Credit Union that occurred early Thursday morning.

Evans Police, whose department is located directly across the street from the credit union, responded to the report of a robbery in progress at about 10:20 a.m.

Police arrived shortly after a male had entered the establishment, displayed a hand gun and demanded cash. Officers saw the subject exit the credit union and were able to take him down after a brief foot chase.

The subject, identified as Khalil K. Holland of Buffalo, tossed a handgun in the air just prior to being taken into custody. Holland is currently being held for arraignment on multiple felony charges at the Evans Police Department.

Evans Police believe that there are two more outstanding suspects. The suspects are described as black males who were operating a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Trailblazer reportedly has a loud exhaust, rust spots and believed to be between a 2000 and 2008 model year.

The Evans Police Department is looking at security video from various businesses and is asking for the public's help finding the suspects. If you have information, you are asked to call Evans Police at 549-3600.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV