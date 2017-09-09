Buffalo man arrested after hostage situation

Photo by JT Messinger/WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have arrested an individual in connection with a hostage situation that occurred late Friday night.

Robbie Said, 38, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, endangering the welfare of a person, and menacing.

Buffalo Police responded to the hostage call just before 11 p.m. Friday, at Said's residence in the 1900 block of Broadway. When officers arrived, two hostages, who knew Said, had just escaped from the house. Officers were told that Said was armed, possibly in possession of two guns.

Buffalo SWAT and the Crisis Management Team were immediately called to assist the situation.

The Crisis Management Team negotiated with Said before SWAT deployed tear gas into the residence just after 1:30 a.m.

Said surrendered just before 2 a.m. without incident.

