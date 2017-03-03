Brockport man facing several rape charges

The Orleans County sheriff's office there says Adam Mesiti, 46, is charged with ten counts of rape plus 50 other related charges for acts that occurred while he was a security guard at the Holley School District. (Photo: Orleans County Sheriff's)

HOLLEY, NY-- A Brockport man is facing several rape charges.

The Orleans County sheriff's office there says Adam Mesiti, 46, is charged with ten counts of rape plus 50 other related charges for acts that occurred while he was a security guard at the Holley School District.

The sheriff's office says he allegedly had sexual contact with a girl under the age of 17 back in 2014.

Both the school district and his employer at the time, C.O.P. Security, are cooperating with the investigation and deputies want you to call them with any information at 585-590-4158.

(© 2017 WGRZ)