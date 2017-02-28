HPD: Manhunt continues after 2 officers shot

SWAT officers and K9 units have joined dozens of HPD units in the search for the suspect who shot two cops in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - The lockdown has been lifted in a southwest Houston neighborhood where two police officers were shot earlier. A manhunt continues for one suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Officers shot and killed another suspect around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday during a shootout in the 8700 block of Sterlingame.

The officers were responding to a burglary in progress in the Glenshire subdivision near the Beltway and West Bellfort.

Mayor Turner said one of the officers lives on Sterlingame and was apparently the first to respond. Turner said the suspects had several stolen guns and they opened fire on the officers when they approached a backyard shed.

Two ambulances, escorted by several HPD units, rushed both injured officers to the Texas Medical Center.

Officer Ronnie Cortez is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital with several gunshot wounds. One bullet is lodged near his spine, according to the mayor. Turner said Cortez's wife is at his side and he was able to speak with her. The couple have a college-age daughter who was out of town but she is being flown back to Houston. Cortez is a 24-year veteran.

"His condition has improved some since when he first got here," EMS Director Dr. David Persse said. Persse said he is conscious and alert.

Officer Jose Munoz is at Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Another bullet grazed him in the back. His injuries are not life-threatening, the mayor said. His wife is also at his side and both are in good spirits, according to the Police Chief Art Acevedo. Munoz is a 10-year veteran.

Earlier, Acevedo tweeted: "On way to officer involved shooting. If you're a person of faith please pray for our officers."

Dozens of HPD officers, SWAT and K9 units have swarmed Sterlingame. A police helicopter is also circling the area.

Police believe the suspect is still hiding out in the neighborhood. He is described as Hispanic, dressed in all black with a blue bandana.

"The suspect at large is considered armed and dangerous," Acevedo said. "Someone who is willing to shoot and try to kill two officers in broad daylight over a property crime, is someone who is a threat to the community."

Acevedo said they won't give up searching anytime soon.

Former KHOU 11 employee Scott Spiegel lives on Sterlingame. He came home from work before the lockdown and was told by an officer to stay inside and lock himself in.





This is the zone where residents are advised to stay inside after two HPD officers were shot. (OEM)

Spiegel said he didn't hear any gunshots.

KHOU 11 News photographer Steve Barnes did hear several shots when he drove up to the scene. It's not clear if those shots were fired by police or suspects.

