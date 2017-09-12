BPD search for bank robbery suspect

(Provided by Buffalo Police) (Photo: Degeorge-Pike, Kim)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police need assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say that the suspect passed a note to the teller of the M&T Bank on Jefferson Avenue, demanding money.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 170 lbs. with a scar on his right cheek. He was wearing a red, plaid shirt under a white/gray shirt or sweater, baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please call or text the BPD confidential TIPLINE at 847-2255.

