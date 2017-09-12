WGRZ
BPD search for bank robbery suspect

WGRZ 2:43 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  Buffalo Police need assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Investigators say that the suspect passed a note to the teller of the M&T Bank on Jefferson Avenue, demanding money. 

The suspect  then fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount. 

The suspect is described as a black male, about 170 lbs. with a scar on his right cheek.  He was wearing a red, plaid shirt under a white/gray shirt or sweater, baseball cap and glasses. 

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to please call or text the BPD confidential TIPLINE at 847-2255.

