BUFFALO, NY-- Police are investigating a burglary at a downtown taco stop.

They say a white man with a beard got in through an open door at Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street early Monday morning and took money from the register as well as some liquor.

They're looking to see if surveillance cameras got a picture of the thief.

