BPD makes arrest in apartment fire

Jonathan Jimenez/Buffalo Police Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have a person in custody in connection with the apartment building fire on Lafayette Avenue this weekend.

33-year-old Jonathan Jimenez is accused of setting the fire.

He is being held without bail on five charges, including arson and burglary, along with three lesser charges.

More than 60 people were forced from their apartments following the early Saturday morning fire. Due to the size and design of the building, it took firefighters several hours to battle the fire. Damage to the building is extensive.

photo by J.T. Messinger

© 2017 WGRZ-TV