BPD have person in custody in Lafayette fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have a person in custody in connection with the apartment building fire on Lafayette this weekend.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Dozens of people were forced from their apartments following the early Saturday morning fire. Due to the size and design of the building, it took firefighters several hours to battle the fire. Damage to the building is extensive.

Sixty residents in all 36 apartment units have been displaced.

photo by J.T. Messinger

© 2017 WGRZ-TV