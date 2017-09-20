Batavia Police investigate shooting

Batavia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Alecia Kaus)

BATAVIA, NY-- Batavia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Evans Street near Watson for what started out as a fight, but ended with one person being shot.

The victim was shot in the hand and abdomen. He was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. His condition is unknown.

Police were interviewing a potential suspect in the shooting. 2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

