Babysitter sentenced for injuring disabled child

BUFFALO, NY-- A 22-year-old woman has been sentenced to six-months in jail and five years probation for endangering the welfare of a physically disabled child. Crystal Farish was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Erie County jail.

Two years ago, Farish was hired to babysit 11-year-old Grace Scott, who has Quad Cerebral Palsy, meaning she can not walk or talk and eats through a feeding tube.

Grace's mother Kelly hired Crystal after interviewing her and observing how she interacted with Grace, despite some red flags in a conversation.



"She had told me about her brother being burned by her biological mother," Kelly Scott said.



After one week on the job, when Scott came home, the sitter told her Grace "got a boo-boo on her knee."



Farish, according to her attorney, admitted to injuring the child, but says it was because she had to drag her on the carpet and the injury was a rug burn.



"Grace had two gaping round wounds on the tops of her knees," according to the mother. A doctor determined it was a contact burn. A wax warmer is what prosecutors say was used to burn the child.

Farish was supposed to be sentenced last week, but had recanted her original statement in probation court. She returned to court a week later and admitted to endangering the child's welfare, but she maintained it was not with a candle warmer, but by dragging the child across a rug. "I did not hurt that child intentionally," she said before sentencing.

