Arrests made in smash and grab break-ins

Phillip Muzzy

ELMA, NY-- Two men are under arrest in connection with a string of burglaries that included the theft of a collection box for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department says a stakeout in the Town of Elma led them to James Trala, 30, of Depew and Phillip Muzzy, 34, of Lackawanna.

The pair are charged in a recent string of convenient store/gas station burglaries where a brick was allegedly used to smash a glass door to make entry. Over the weekend, detectives stopped the vehicle they were driving and discovered evidence from the recent crimes.

Among the items the two are charged with allegedly taking are lottery tickets, cigarettes and cash, including the money from the donation box.

Both are charged with felony counts of burglary, criminal mischief and grand larceny and are being held at the Erie County Holding Center.

