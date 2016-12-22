Arrests made in Metro Rail station shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Two men have been arrested in connection with the December 16th shooting at the University Metro Rail station in Buffalo, NFTA Police announced on Thursday afternoon.

Arkeil Gaskin of Buffalo is charged with attempted homicide, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The 18 year old was arrested on Thursday morning after NFTA and FBI SWAT teams executed search warrants.

A 17 year old male from Buffalo was also arrested. Investigators found a loaded magazine in his bedroom. Two On Your Side is not releasing his name or photo because he is a minor.

The shooting victim suffered injuries to his right arm and mid torso. He is still being treated at Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.