Arrest made in Clarence hit-and-run

CLARENCE, NY — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash in Clarence that sent two children to the hospital, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

London White, 27 of Amherst, was charged Friday with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, speeding, failure to yield the right of way and failure to stop at a stop sign following a crash near Salt and County Roads Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m.

Representatives from Value City Furniture contacted the Sheriff’s Office after seeing media reports and observing damage to one of its delivery vehicles, which led to the arrest of White.

According to deputies, a passenger vehicle rolled over following the collision with the delivery truck. Two children and a mother were in the vehicle at the time. Both children were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The mother was evaluated and released at the scene.

The children are expected to make a full recovery from the injuries.

White surrendered to deputies with his lawyer. He was released on appearance tickets for Clarence Town Court.

