Arkansan arrested in connection to racially charged assault at Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" march down East Market Street toward Emancipation Park during the "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a physical assault of a black man by white supremacists during the violence in Charlottesville.

According to the Washington Post, 22-year-old Jacob Scott Goodwin was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday night. The Ward native was arrested after being identified by an online coalition led by journal and activist Shaun King. Police later confirmed the identification of Goodwin, which led to his arrest.

GREAT NEWS.



Jacob Goodwin was just arrested for the brutal assault of DeAndre Harris. Living in Arkansas. Will be extradited to Virginia. pic.twitter.com/KKv4CfbrAd — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) October 11, 2017

In the video, several white nationalists attack DeAndre Harris, a black man, with sticks and shields as well as kicking him as he attempted to escape the brutal assault. Harris suffered a spinal injury and needed 10 stitches for a wound on his head.

Washington Post said that Harris's beating has kick-started an online effort to identify the attackers and have charges filed against them. At least five people were seen attacking Harris during the now viral video.

King posted a photo gallery of Goodwin, comparing several characteristics that seemingly match a man at the Charlottesville rally.

"In the end it was your hair, your bracelets, your glasses, your tattoo on your forearm, the white supremacist pins and necklaces," King said, "and your own bragging online that helped us identify you as one of the felony attackers."

Goodwin's mother, Tamera Goodwin, confirmed that he was at the rally carrying a shield and wearing tactical military gear.

Goodwin will be extradited to Virginia where he will faces charges for malicious wounding.

© 2017 KTHV-TV