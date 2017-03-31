WGRZ
Amherst Police warn about car break-ins

AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police have three words for people after a series of thefts: Hide, Lock, Take.

There's been a spike in thefts from cars parked at gyms and fitness centers recently. Some cars had their windows broken.
 
They're reminding people to hide valuables that they have to leave in the car, lock it, and take your keys with you.
 
Police think these crimes are being committed by the same person or group of people.

