Amherst Police investigating bank robbery

Photo: Amherst Police

AMHERST, NY — Police are looking into a bank robbery that occurred at the Bank of America on Millersport Highway Thursday afternoon.

Amherst Police say it happened at about 3:40 p.m., and the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of crash.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s with long hair. He was wearing a dark, a baseball cap and a sweatshirt with the word "PINK" on the right sleeve.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst detectives at 716-689-1396.

